Despite past promises not to do such a thing, Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter for all federal crimes that Hunter Biden committed. While the pardon is not very wholesome, it is understandable: for years, Joe and Hunter ran an international racket, with Hunter Biden receiving money meant to be shared with “the big guy.” Joe and Hunter jointly benefit from the pardon.

Hunter's ways of receiving money were occasionally comical. His amateur paintings fetched millions. The buyers included large Democratic party donors seeking favors from the president.

This is not a political blog; such things would not merit my comment if not for today’s news. Politico reports that Joe Biden is considering pardoning no one other than Dr Anthony Fauci (paywall-free link):

Also mentioned by Biden’s aides for a pardon is Anthony Fauci, the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who became a lightning rod for criticism from the right during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The effort to pardon Fauci and other functionaries is led by none other than White House’s Jeff Zients. Remember him? Here, in 2021, Mr Zients talks about “the winter of illness and death for the unvaccinated”:

Curiously, the proposal does not detail the specific crimes that would be forgiven; instead, the pardon would protect the person from any and all prosecutions. The blanket pardons are unprecedented. Legality or even logical validity of such a blanket pardon is questionable:

Can a president relieve an individual from responsibility for any and all crimes? Joe Biden and his handlers do not seem to care about such arcane questions, protecting themselves from future prosecutions for crimes they know happened that they would not publicly admit to.

Remember “pandemic amnesty” and “forgiveness”? Apparently, such a self-granted amnesty is underway, with the forgiveness part skipped for convenience.

Will Dr. Fauci escape legal responsibility for the crimes that are the reason for his pardon?

