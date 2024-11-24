An interesting nomination for the important position of the United States Surgeon General:

Of note is Trump bragging about his “historic operation Warp Speed," which, according to him, saved hundreds of millions of lives. Trump’s outlandish boast is unsupported by any evidence whatsoever: Even Bill Gates-sponsored GAVI and Imperial College suggest, using self-serving models, that only 20 million lives were saved by the Covid vaccines.

Who is Dr. Nesheiwat? She is a multifaceted personality. Dr. Nesheiwat is the medical director for CityMD in New York. She also sells her line of vitamin supplements:

Of interest to the readers of this blog is her history concerning Covid vaccines. Dr. Nesheiwat was very enthusiastic about Covid vaccines:

Here’s Dr Nesheiwat showing excitement about Covid vaccines for children:

In fairness, Dr. Nesheiwat later spoke out against Covid vaccine mandates:

So, Dr. Nesheiwat is not on any extreme side of vaccine debates. She was very enthusiastic about Covid vaccines but later declined support for vaccine mandates. She is perfectly on board with all other vaccines.

Dr. Peter Hotez supports her:

Some people hope, while others fear, that the upcoming Trump administration will be anti-vaccine in general. While time will tell, this appointment shows these expectations may not play out. To further disappoint vaccine detractors and relieve the fears of vaccine supporters, Trump might also ditch Kennedy. It could naturally happen if the Senate does not confirm Kennedy, providing a good excuse for Trump to select someone else to head the Department of Health and Human Services.

Why I have not posted in a while

I am becoming increasingly conflicted about paid subscriptions, which affect what I say. This effect is called audience capture. This results in an incentive to publish despite not having quality ideas and also forces me to self-censor myself to maintain revenues.

This would be palatable had I been in desperate need of money. But I am not. My family is not poor. We are perfectly content with our lifestyle. We could retire today and live nicely on what we have saved and invested without working another day. So, it is unwise for me to be pressured to say things just for the sake of paid subscriptions while not desperately needing money.

I would rather make no money than post anything I believe to be false to the eventual detriment of my 62,499 readers. So, I paused writing to grapple with these questions. I have not yet found the answer. Should I pause paid subscriptions but keep writing? That seems like a huge step, but it may be the only logical choice.

Thanks for listening. Let me know what you think.