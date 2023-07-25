Many people love drawing, painting, or otherwise creating art pieces. We sometimes wonder, wouldn’t it be great to make some money selling it for top prices?

Well, one private person figured out how to sell his homemade art! The best way to do it, it turns out, is to be a son of the US President.

Meet Hunter Biden. His homemade paintings sell to anonymous buyers at auctions held by prestigious galleries and routinely fetch top prices.

There is no corruption, insist Joe and Hunter: there is an “absolute wall” between Hunter’s dealings and Joe’s presidential duties.

Except there is no such wall.

An article published by Business Insider shows that, all along, buyers' identities were known to the Bidens.

On the campaign trail, President Joe Biden pledged that there would be an "absolute wall" between his official duties and his family's private business interests. The Biden White House repeatedly made reference to that wall when responding to questions about the fledgling art career of Hunter Biden, the president's son. In 2021, when a New York art gallery debuted Hunter Biden's paintings with asking prices as high as $500,000, the White House said that Hunter Biden's team had a process for carefully vetting buyers, and that their identities were known only to the gallery, and not to Hunter Biden himself. The messaging seemed to suggest that Hunter Biden's art patrons came from a rarified universe of collectors who had nothing to do with the hurly burly of politics. Neither of those things has turned out to be the case. Hunter Biden did in fact learn the identity of two buyers, according to three people directly familiar with Hunter Biden's own account of his art career. And one of those buyers is indeed someone who got a favor from the Biden White House. The timing of their purchase, however, is unknown.

The article details the overpriced purchases of Hunter’s homemade art and the favors received from the Biden administration.

The buyer, Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali, a Los Angeles real estate investor, and philanthropist, purchased many of Hunter’s paintings. She is a rich Democratic donor who received a prestigious appointment from the Biden administration:

So, if your homemade amateur art does not sell, do not despair: just wait until your mom or dad becomes the President of the United States!

This blog is not normally about politics, but I could not pass this story up.

The question that I am asking is why did this Democratic-aligned publication choose to air this dirty laundry now. Though I cannot prove it, I suspect that it is done to push California governor Gavin Newsom towards nomination as the next presidential candidate.

What do you think?

Share