I'm not sure if any of my readers want to apply to join the “Kamala Harris for President” campaign.

However, if you are considering applying, be aware that the campaign requires all its workers to be COVID-vaccinated and “up-to-date” on all the COVID shots.

This is not the first time I reported on unusual COVID vaccination requirements. Another one was in 2023:

Just as in the case of that Satanic convention, I tend to be perfectly fine with the requirement for the Harris campaign. However, this is likely a sign of what the future Kamala Harris administration plans to implement in the country.

What do you think?

Share