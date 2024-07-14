The shooting of Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico and yesterday’s assassination attempt against Donald Trump share an odd similarity. Both spoke against Big Pharma shortly before the assassinations, and both questioned vaccines.

While it would be counterintuitive to suspect publicly traded corporations of sponsoring acts of terror, the link should not go unnoticed. Trump has been an object of hate for eight years. Still, there never was an attempt on his life - until he finally questioned Big Pharma, made allusions to autism and other alleged consequences of vaccinations, and touched some powerful interests he previously left alone.

This is not an attempt to whitewash Trump’s role in the development, approval, and his past cheering of Covid vaccines, of course. Trump has many enemies, and his recent mention of “Big Pharma” may be an innocent, coincidental circumstance.

“Assassination Conspiracy Theory”

The past suggestions that Trump might be targeted for assassination were insistently dismissed as a conspiracy theory.

It is amusing to watch “conspiracy theories” come true, as often happens.

Trump Must be Stopped, They Said

Notable are the calls to “stop Trump by any means” that came from the highest level of our political decision-making":

A bill (H.R. 8081) was introduced by leading Democrats to strip Trump of Secret Service protection:

Even Joe Biden suggested to “put Trump into the bullseye”:

Was the Secret Service Protecting Donald Trump?

Had Trump not turned his head at the last millisecond, the bullet would have gone right through his head.

Many questions surround the performance of the Secret Service, as multiple people warned them about a shooter on the roof:

They left the most likely avenues of attack unprotected.

The Biden administration tasked the FBI with investigating this story; this means we will know the truth soon. (sarcasm warning)

Is the assassination attempt a result of a single deranged gunman? Is it an accident that the alleged shooter previously appeared in a BlackRock commercial? Let us know what you think!

